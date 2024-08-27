Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tighter restrictions on emotional support animals considered at Hillsborough school board workshop

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
education classes teacher school
School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Getting an emotional support animal on a Hillsborough County Public School’s campus may become more difficult. 

A proposed policy at a School Board workshop would tighten restrictions and require a committee to make a final call on whether animals, including emotional support animals for teachers, are allowed on campus. 

Ken Hart with Hillsborough County Public Schools introduced the proposal.

“With all due respect to everyone, not everyone has manageable pets that are brought into our classrooms and our schools,” Hart said.

Board Vice Chair Jessica Vaughn spoke against the proposal.

“Let me just say I am absolutely against this. I think disassociating the emotional effects that animals have in the classroom, especially for our ESE kids who respond extremely well to animals in the classroom, is problematic,” Vaughn said.

Board Member Patti Rendon criticized the lack of time frames for the review process for animals in schools. 

The Hillsborough County School Board will hold a meeting on September 5th, which is listed as their Final Public Hearing on the Budget.

Tags
,

You may also like

Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards
Election results suggest political tides shifting in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The political tides are shifting in Sarasota and Manatee counties...

Florida Spectacular Book By Cathy Salustri
The Gabber owner Cathy Salustri on her new book, Florida Spectacular; it’s not just Florida Man stories

We spoke with Cathy Salustri, the owner of The Gabber...

Hillsborough River State Park
Opinion: Two groups pull out of a plan to develop state parks. Now DeSantis needs to call the whole thing off. 

"Florida’s most arrogant governor may finally have found limits to...

Hillsborough River State Park
Protecting Florida’s green spaces and the current FDEP proposal

Join hosts Tanja & Anni in discussion with guests about...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for the Fabulous ARIELLA a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul! Watch Live them Live on Facebook or Listen via 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: