Tighter restrictions on emotional support animals considered at Hillsborough school board workshop

School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

Getting an emotional support animal on a Hillsborough County Public School’s campus may become more difficult.

A proposed policy at a School Board workshop would tighten restrictions and require a committee to make a final call on whether animals, including emotional support animals for teachers, are allowed on campus.

Ken Hart with Hillsborough County Public Schools introduced the proposal.

“With all due respect to everyone, not everyone has manageable pets that are brought into our classrooms and our schools,” Hart said.

Board Vice Chair Jessica Vaughn spoke against the proposal.

“Let me just say I am absolutely against this. I think disassociating the emotional effects that animals have in the classroom, especially for our ESE kids who respond extremely well to animals in the classroom, is problematic,” Vaughn said.

Board Member Patti Rendon criticized the lack of time frames for the review process for animals in schools.

The Hillsborough County School Board will hold a meeting on September 5th, which is listed as their Final Public Hearing on the Budget.