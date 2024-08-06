Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tips to prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies when caring for older adults

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
elder care
Elder care by Zhanna Danilova via iStock for WMNF News.

Older adults and their caregivers have different needs when it comes to preparing for hurricanes and other emergencies.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, we spoke about preparation tips with University of South Florida College of Behavioral and Community Sciences professor Lindsay Peterson. Lindsay is an assistant professor of aging studies whose research is on the impact of hurricanes and other disasters on older adults.

She is developing an app that assists older adults in decision-making during disaster preparedness. One important decision is whether to evacuate or shelter in place.

Lindsay has worked with the Alzheimer’s Association and 211 Tampa Bay Cares to create a disaster preparedness guide and videos to help older adults prepare for disasters, especially family caregivers of people with dementia.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the full show here:

Also on Tuesday Café on August 6, 2024

We also discussed Tropical Storm Debby / Hurricane Debby and its impacts on Florida and the Tampa Bay area with Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Kamala Harris’s VP Pick Tim Walz spoke out against DeSantis policies

Listen: Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim...

Matt Weihmuller (l) and Fred Johnson.
Despite DeSantis’ veto of state funding, the hard work to produce art for all continues

While arts groups in Florida are still reeling from Gov....

Tropical Storm Nicole Florida
Info on Tropical Storm Debby cleanup and debris disposal in St. Petersburg

Debris disposal and cleanup from Tropical Storm Debby; information was...

The Scoop: Tues. August 6th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Debby's aftermath. Ron DeSantis comments, flood warnings, and damage.

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase The Awesome S.G. Wood Music 🎵 Originally from Detroit and now in Tampa, Florida, award-winning singer-songwriter S.G. Wood describes his The passion of our volunteers and listeners is the heart and soul of community radio. 💖 Thank you to all the amazing creators who contribute their talents to our programming and to everyone who tunes in and supports us. Your dedication and enthusiasm makes everything possible. We couldn't do it without you! 🎤✨ #wmnf #communityradio #news Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: