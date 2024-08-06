Tips to prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies when caring for older adults

Elder care by Zhanna Danilova via iStock for WMNF News.

Older adults and their caregivers have different needs when it comes to preparing for hurricanes and other emergencies.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, we spoke about preparation tips with University of South Florida College of Behavioral and Community Sciences professor Lindsay Peterson. Lindsay is an assistant professor of aging studies whose research is on the impact of hurricanes and other disasters on older adults.

She is developing an app that assists older adults in decision-making during disaster preparedness. One important decision is whether to evacuate or shelter in place.

Lindsay has worked with the Alzheimer’s Association and 211 Tampa Bay Cares to create a disaster preparedness guide and videos to help older adults prepare for disasters, especially family caregivers of people with dementia.

Also on Tuesday Café on August 6, 2024

We also discussed Tropical Storm Debby / Hurricane Debby and its impacts on Florida and the Tampa Bay area with Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

