Top 5 weekend activities: Everything you need to know about the St. Pete Pride Parade

Rainbow LGBTQ Pride Flag by Cristina Moliner via iStock for WMNF News.

1. St. Pete Pride Parade, Trans March, and Festival

Saturday, June 22, 2-10 p.m. | North Straub and South Straub Park

The St. Pete Pride Parade is back! FREE to the public, the St. Pete Pride Festival begins at 2 p.m. on both sides of the parade route. North Straub Park will host local vendors, food trucks, a DJ, and a beer garden. Both North and South Straub Parks will host the main entertainment stages.

The Trans March begins in Vinoy Park at 5:15 p.m., followed by the St. Pete Pride Parade – which steps off at 6 p.m. from Albert Whitted Park north to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive.

Street Closures:

Bayshore Drive from Albert Whitted Park north to 5th Ave. NE. will be closed for staging beginning at 1 p.m. until the parade concludes.

Bayshore Dr. from Central Ave to 5th Ave NE. will remain closed until 11 p.m. when activities conclude.

Public Transit Options:

Free Service – All PSTA service is free for riders on June 22.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is the official transportation of St. Pete Pride.

Parking Options:

Tropicana Field: Lots 5, 6, and 7 from 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. No overnight parking.

St. Pete High School: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. No overnight parking.

Ride sharing: North Straub or Vinoy Park are designated drop-off/pick-up points.

The St. Pete Pier will be open for business but closed to vehicular traffic and parking from 4-9 p.m. If you decide to park at the Pier, your car must remain there until it re-opens that evening at 9:30 p.m.

St. Pete Pride Grand Central Street Fair

Sunday, June 23, 12-5 p.m. | Grand Central District

St. Pete Pride’s Sunday Street Fair is also back, by popular demand! The Grand Central District will offer entertainment, vendors, food, and games. Again, this event is FREE and open to the public!

Street Closures:

Central Avenue and all cross streets between 1st Ave will be closed, along with N and 1st Ave. S will be closed starting at 20th St. and ending at 31st St. from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Public transportation will be impacted as well.

For more information about the Pride Parade and Fair visit stpetepride.org.

If you have questions, contact [email protected].

2. Summer Nights + Red, White, and Brews at Busch Gardens

Location: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

Every summer, Busch Gardens offers dazzling firework displays on their Festival Field. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 9pm you can catch a spectacular light show in the sky while exploring the many adventures waiting for you throughout the park! Summer Nights is not the only summer special hosted by Busch Gardens. Red, White, and Brews is a festive culinary event every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday where guests can choose from a wide selection of foods and beverages to celebrate the summertime!

Summer Nights goes on until August 11th.

Red White and Brews only lasts through July 7th.

Contact: 813-884-4386

Website: buschgardens.com

3. Tampa Theatre Summer Classics Series

Location: 711 N Franklin St. Tampa, FL 33602

The 33rd annual Summer Classics movie series, sponsored by Bank of America, is back at the Tampa Theatre every weekend through August 25th. Each film shown is recognized by the National Film Registry as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant films”. The movie series begins this Sunday, June 23rd with Sunset Blvd. Next Sunday, June 30th will be The Godfather Part II. Future films include The Wizard of Oz, Do the Right Thing, and The Princess Bride.

Contact: 813-274-8286

Website: tampatheatre.org

4. Empower Adventures – Tampa

Location: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Empower Adventures offers a variety of outdoors activities with an emphasis on ziplining! Explore and marvel at Florida’s beautiful environments in an experience you can’t find anywhere else in town. Adventurers may choose between daytime, sunset, and moonlight zipline options. Other activities include paddle boarding and team building programs for professionals, students, and youth groups!

Contact: 813-448-5635

Website: zipontamabay.com

5. Brick Dino Exhibit at MOSI

Location: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617

With the consultation of a paleontologist, artists have crafted sculptures of dinosaurs entirely out of Legos! Brick Dinos is a temporary exhibit at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry, only available until September 3rd! Adventure through the Jurassic for unique picture opportunities and creative activities to entertain young dinosaur enthusiasts. Sculptures range in size from miniatures to twelve feet long! Admission to Brick Dinos is included in general MOSI Admission.

Contact: 813-987-6000

Website: mosi.org