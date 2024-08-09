Top 6 activities this weekend in Tampa whether rain or shine

Photo by Dan Deming-Henes

With the unpredictability of Tampa Bay’s weather, it can be a challenge to plan out your weekend. Whether you are stuck inside because of rain, or able to enjoy a sunny day, these activities are sure to be fun for the whole family!

Indoor Activities:

Countdown Improv Festival

HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building

Saturday, August 10th | 6:00 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 11th | 6:00p.m.- 11:00 p.m.

Support the arts at the Countdown Improv Festival! With more than 100 acts, this festival is the largest celebration of improv comedy in the country. Watch trio, duo, and solo comedy acts as they perform on three different stages in this eighth annual event. Tickets start at $20. For ticket purchases and for more information, visit: Experience America’s biggest and best improv comedy festival – right here in Tampa Bay! – Countdown Improv Festival

Contact:

718-637-7893

Brick Fan Expo

Florida State Fairgrounds

Saturday, August 10th | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 11th | 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

The world of Legos is fun for the whole family! Visit the Brick Fan Expo and experience amazing displays, interactive building zones, contests, games, and more. Also, have the chance to meet “Lego Masters” Season 2 winners Mark and Steven Erickson and see some of their displays. For more information, visit: Brick Fan Expo – A LEGO® Fan Event

Contact:

813-621-7821

Microcinema Movies

Screen Door Microcinema

Saturday, August 10th | 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 11th | 3:30 p.m.

Lights, camera, action! Experience unique and exciting films in this 800 sq. feet, 38-seater microcinema. Screen Door is the first official microcinema in Tampa Bay and brings viewers eclectic movies that you won’t find anywhere else in the area. For this weekend’s schedule and more information, visit: NOW SHOWING – Screen Door (ybormicrocinema.org)

Outdoor Activities:

Second Saturday Art Walk

St. Pete

Saturday, August 1oth | 5:00p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy beautiful art in the fresh air! The St. Pete Arts Alliance has coordinated a trolley that connects riders to 40 different venues across St. Pete. Enjoy incredible art as you travel with ease throughout the city. Discover your new favorite artist, explore venues, and more. For more information, visit: Second Saturday ArtWalk | St. Petersburg Arts Alliance (stpeteartsalliance.org)

Contact:

727-754-6404

Sandbar Snorkeling Excursion

St. Pete Pier

Saturday, August 10th and Sunday, August 11th | 10:00 a.m.

Explore the ocean in this exciting excursion! Board the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center’s eco-vessel at Gate 23 on the St. Pete Pier for a journey to shallow areas of Tampa Bay. Snorkel and search for spider crabs, mangrove snappers, and more. Ages 5 and over. For ticket purchases, scheduling, and more information, visit: Tampa Bay Wildlife Boat Tours — Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center (tbwdiscoverycenter.org)

Contact:

727-867-8166

Tampa Tarpons vs Daytona Tortugas

George Steinbrenner Field

Saturday, August 10th | 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 11th | 12:00 p.m.

Calling all baseball fans! Come out and support Tampa’s minor league baseball team, the Tampa Tarpons. Enjoy a great game, ballpark snacks, and bring the whole family for loads of fun! For ticket purchasing and more information, visit: Tampa Tarpons | MiLB.com