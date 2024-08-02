Top 6 weekend activities in Tampa

Photo by Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay

Saturday, August 3rd and Sunday, August 4th | 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Enjoy world class coasters, fireworks, exciting entertainment, and more! During the day, enjoy the new ice show Rhythm of Nature, as well as indoor shows like Icons and Cirque Electric. As the sun goes down, the party continues on with the Stanleyville DJ and the Gwazi Rocks show. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday and Sunday night presented by Bad Boy Mowers. Guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz beer per day. Don’t miss out on the end of summer sale- buy one single-day ticket and get one free! For more information, visit: Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Contact:

813-884-4386

17th Annual Back to School Fair

Westshore Plaza

Saturday, August 3rd | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The 17th Annual Back to School Fair presented by Hillsborough County Public Schools is on sales tax holiday Saturday! You will not have to pay sales tax on any school related purchases. Back to School Fair is taking over Westshore Plaza and will have amazing entertainment for all families to enjoy. The fair includes local sports teams’ mascots, face painting, princess meet and greets, over 50 different vendors, and more! There’s no better time to get your school shopping done. For more information, visit: Back to School Fair presented by Hillsborough County Public Schools

Contact:

813-949-4400

6th Annual Voodoo Burger Bash

The Cuban Club

Saturday, August 3rd | 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Celebrate amazing food and music at the 6th Annual Voodoo Burger Bash! The event is hosted in support of the Voodoo Chef Foundation and their goal of providing culinary scholarships to aspiring food service and hospitality students. The competition will heat up as culinary chefs cook up their best burgers! Help determine who will be crowned the champion of the “Best Burger in Tampa.” Enjoy live music and DJ acts, local vendors, and of course, delicious burgers! To purchase tickets and for more information, visit: Burger Competition-Voodoo Chef Foundation

Contact:

[email protected]

Rebecca J. Sanford Author Talk

Oxford Exchange

Sunday, August 4th | 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meet Rebecca J. Sanford as she discusses her newest release The Disappeared. The award-winning debut novel follows real mothers and grandmothers who speak out against military dictatorship in Argentina. This heart wrenching drama further explores true stories behind the search for the children who disappeared during Argentina’s Dirty War. To RSVP and for more information, visit: Oxford Exchange

Contact:

813-253-0222

[email protected]

1st Saturday Art Walk

Pinellas Park Arts Village

Saturday, August 3rd | 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The 1st Saturday Art Walk in Pinellas Arts Village is here! The art walk features work honoring the talents of Erma and Sandy Thomas- prolific artists who worked in portraiture and abstract styles. The work of many artists will be showcased in the Studios @ 5663, ranging from photography to wildlife art. There will be live music, karaoke, and delicious food for all. Come enjoy some tasty cocktails and craft beers as you experience exciting artistic exhibitions! For more information, visit: Pinellas Park 1st Saturday Art Walk

Contact:

727-313-2250

The Stateside Cup, West Ham United vs Crystal Palace F.C.

Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, August 3rd | 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Calling all sports enthusiasts! Join soccer fans around the region as West Ham United and Crystal Palace F.C. battle in the last leg of the stateside cup at Raymond James Stadium. Don’t miss the chance to see high-level soccer in your local arena! To purchase tickets and for more information, visit: The Stateside Cup: Premier League Clubs in the U.S.

Contact:

813-350-6500