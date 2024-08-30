Donate Now!
Travel Tips from AAA for Labor Day Weekend

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Photo from AAA if an employee fixing a tire

After record-breaking travel for Memorial Day, AAA Auto Club advises drivers to expect similar travel trends this Labor Day Weekend.

Overall domestic travel has increased by 9% compared to last year, according to AAA.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insight, said travelers should avoid the roads during the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday and Friday.

The worst time to drive is Friday, Aug. 30 between 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 31, between 8-11 a.m.

AAA said drivers returning home on Sunday and Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid afternoon traffic delays.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in an article for AAA.

Pishue said drivers should monitor traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information services because these tools can help with knowing how to get around heavy traffic.

In addition, AAA expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists across the nation during the holiday weekend.

The most common reasons are:

  • Flat tires
  • dead batteries
  • lockouts

To avoid these troubles, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said to get vehicles inspected before leaving.

“Check your tire pressure deflated tires are the number one cause of tire blowouts,” he said.

Jenkins added drivers should check their windshield wipers for when heavy rain hits because it is common this time of year.

In the event of car trouble:

  • Pull over as far away from passing traffic
  • Turn hazard lights
  • Get to the nearest exit if possible
  • Call for assistance
  • Judge if staying in the vehicle is safe- if so remain in the car
  • If exiting the vehicle make sure to be aware of oncoming traffic

Jenkins said he wants to urge drivers to pull as far over as possible to ensure AAA employees will be safe on the scene.

He also said that drivers need to be more aware of cars on the shoulder of the roads.

“Every year we have hundreds of people who are struck and killed on the roadside outside of a disabled vehicle,” said Jenkins.

AAA urges Florida drivers to follow the law that requires drives to slow down and move over for first responders, emergency workers, and stranded motorists with hazard lights on.

Some more tips to prevent collisions:

  • Remain alert and avoid distractions
  • Watch for potential hazards
  • Move over a lane when a vehicle is on the roadside
  • Watch for people
  • Drive slow if there are roadway issues

Jenkins said he wants everyone to travel safely and make it home. He said to do this, try to avoid any possible distractions.

Labor Day is September 2nd, but travelers are already heading out on the roads.

