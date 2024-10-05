Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tropical Depression Fourteen develops over the Gulf, will impact Florida this coming week

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Gulf Saturday morning. It is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on Florida's west coast. Photo by FPREN for WMNF News.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Megan Borowski

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed in the western Gulf of Mexico on Saturday morning according to experts at the National Hurricane Center. This tropical development comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused devastating damage over parts of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

According to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico has been monitored since the end of September, when Helene was making landfall over Florida’s Big Bend.

As of late Saturday morning, these thunderstorm cells had organized enough to be defined as a tropical depression.

Named Tropical Depression Fourteen at 11 a.m. Saturday, officials said that winds were up to 35 mph and storm motion was slow, at about 3 mph toward the northeast.

The system is expected to linger over the western Gulf of Mexico through the weekend before it begins to accelerate eastward by the early workweek. By the early to middle part of the upcoming week, forecasters at the NHC anticipate that Fourteen will strengthen into potentially a category two hurricane.

Its name, should strengthening occur, will be Milton.

Regardless of the amount of strengthening that Fourteen undergoes, heavy rain is expected over the southern half of the Florida peninsula this week. The preliminary rainfall forecast through Saturday, October 12 is between four and 8 inches for locations along and south of I-4 and for the immediate Atlantic Coast.

The forecast for exact totals will likely change over the next few days, but the overall theme will remain consistent: Heavy rainfall for parts of the peninsula will pose a mounting threat for flash flooding next week.

Interests in the Florida peninsula are urged to monitor the forecast closely and to check their family’s hurricane plan.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Counting The True Costs Of War – Gaza Update. Antisocial – Boundaries Erased.

Norman Solomon – War Made Invisible: How America Hides The...

A woman in a blue shirt, with studio headphones on, explaining why she is most fit to occupy the last seat on the school board of Pinellas County, Florida
Katie Blaxberg and Craig Lattimer talk Tampa Bay elections, storm response, and more

Florida’s voter registration deadline is on Monday, Oct. 7, and...

Hurricane Helene debris
Officials say debris in Pinellas is ‘unprecedented’

Officials say the storm debris in Pinellas County is “unprecedented.”...

After Hurricane Helene, can renters get disaster assistance from FEMA?

Listen: Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Saturday Night House Party
Player position: