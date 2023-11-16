The Genocide of Gaza’s Children: A Conversation with Steve Sosebee

Steve Sosebee is the founder of the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund an American charity dedicated to providing medical care to children in Palestine. Sosebee, talks about the crisis in Gaza and the efforts to keep people and children alive. In the 5th week of the Israeli assault on Gaza, the Washington Post and other media outlets are reporting that 1 out of 200 people in Gaza has been killed. More than 70% of those killed have been women and children. With Children making more than a third (some say as high as half) of the total killed.

