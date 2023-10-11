Donate Now!
Trulieve adds $500,000 to support Florida’s recreational cannabis initiative

Posted on by Staff
pot plants
Cannabis plants from a marijuana grow house. By Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (May 2011).

The medical cannabis company Trulieve has added $500,000 to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, bringing its total contributions to $39.55 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

Trulieve has contributed all but $124.58 of the money raised by the political committee Smart & Safe Florida, which is leading the initiative.

The committee had spent $39.545 million as of Sept. 30, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website showed.

The proposed “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” constitutional amendment would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Smart & Safe Florida has collected enough petition signatures to put the measure on the November 2024 ballot but needs Florida Supreme Court approval of the proposed wording.

Justices are scheduled to hold a hearing Nov. 8. Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

