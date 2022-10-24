U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor encourages residents to vote early

Share this:

More than 1.1 million Floridians have already cast vote-by-mail ballots for next month’s election.

Early in-person voting began today in most Tampa Bay area counties.

That means there are two more ways to vote. Either by voting in person at one of your county’s early voting sites or by dropping off your mail ballot there.

At the early voting site at the C. Blythe Andrews Public Library in East Tampa, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor encouraged people to vote early.

Castor is a Democrat running for reelection to Congress against Republican James Judge.

“A friendly reminder for folks, that early voting has started today across the Tampa Bay area. Here in Hillsborough County our supervisor does a good job, 26 locations to make it easy and convenient. You know people are working all day and this allows them an opportunity to find a convenient time that works for them. They don’t have to go to their precinct they can drop off their vote by mail ballot at any of the locations, many of our local libraries,“ she said.

Early in-person voting begins Wednesday in Pasco and Hernando Counties and Friday in Citrus.

State Senator Darryl Rouson and State Representative Dianne Hart joined Castor at the early voting location to encourage people to make a plan to vote as soon as possible.

“I just know that there are so many of our neighbors who have their vote-by-mail ballots still on their kitchen table. And it is time now to fill it out you can still drop it in the mailbox. But now we’re two weeks out from Election Day and they need to know that their vote is their power,” Castor said.

Early in-person voting ends on November 5 or 6, depending on your county.

You can still request a mail ballot or you can vote in person at your precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

There’s more information about the elections, candidates and county-by-county voting information on the WMNF website.