Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

U.S. Representative calls for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation amidst measles outbreak

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Measles virus vaccine vaccination
Measles. By Singjai20 via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

As a measles outbreak spreads in Florida, the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is giving advice counter to federal vaccination guidelines. Now, a South Florida member of Congress is calling for the Surgeon General to resign.

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz called for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation at a press conference in Broward County.

“From where I stand, Surgeon General Ladapo needs to go”

Ladapo sent a controversial letter to South Florida parents. He told parents they have a choice whether they send their unvaccinated children to school amidst the outbreak. This is counter to federal recommendations.

“To leave all of the burden of deciding whether to send their children to school if they are unvaccinated on parents is grossly irresponsible.”

Measles used to be a major killer before the vaccine became available in the 1960s. Wasserman-Schultz was joined by Florida International University Epidemiologist Mary Jo Trepka. She says measles could cause brain damage and is potentially deadly.

“If somebody has measles, and they’re in a room, the virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after the person leaves the room, that’s one of the reasons why it’s so very contagious.”

The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of measles in Polk County this weekend. It’s the ninth case in Florida.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. February 27, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Sarasota Police The Sarasota Police Department is actively investigating an...

Art teacher in a school classroom with students
Full Florida Senate will vote on allowing chaplains in schools

The Senate Rules Committee approved a proposal that would authorize...

child care or preschool babysitting
A controversial bill regulating teacher prep programs in Florida advances in the state Senate

A bill that seeks to keep “identity politics” out of...

migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
Florida State Guard members go to the US-Mexico border in Texas

A small number of members of the Florida State Guard...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate Congrats to our Amazing host Laura Taylor of Surface Noise, 88.5 FM or wmnf.org! If you don't know Laura plays a cool mix of, CDs & Vinyl during her show! So you get that retro sound! We love that you love her as much as we do! There is still time to give! Let's keep this momentum going & our family growing! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #wmnf #funddrive 🎉 The ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB Welcomes New Co-Host Tom Elligett! 🎉 Tom's passion for music knows no bounds, & with each show at WMNF, he's expanding his musical horizons, diving into new genres & artists. Tune in every Sunday 12pm-2pm! 🎧 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Whoah, we're halfway there! Fund Drive is going strong but we need your help to reach our goal! Stay tuned for some great show specials and cool updates on official Spring Fund Drive Merch! CLICK TO GIVE ==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE #funddrive #wmnf #donate Introducing the Official Spring Fund Drive Shirt! Huge thanks to local artist Doug Wright for this very retro butterfly design! Get this limited edition WMNF Fund Drive shirt and support community radio! It's a Win Win! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #funddrive #wmnf #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: