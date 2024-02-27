U.S. Representative calls for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation amidst measles outbreak

Measles. By Singjai20 via iStock for WMNF News.

As a measles outbreak spreads in Florida, the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is giving advice counter to federal vaccination guidelines. Now, a South Florida member of Congress is calling for the Surgeon General to resign.

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz called for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation at a press conference in Broward County.

“From where I stand, Surgeon General Ladapo needs to go”

Ladapo sent a controversial letter to South Florida parents. He told parents they have a choice whether they send their unvaccinated children to school amidst the outbreak. This is counter to federal recommendations.

“To leave all of the burden of deciding whether to send their children to school if they are unvaccinated on parents is grossly irresponsible.”

Measles used to be a major killer before the vaccine became available in the 1960s. Wasserman-Schultz was joined by Florida International University Epidemiologist Mary Jo Trepka. She says measles could cause brain damage and is potentially deadly.

“If somebody has measles, and they’re in a room, the virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after the person leaves the room, that’s one of the reasons why it’s so very contagious.”

The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of measles in Polk County this weekend. It’s the ninth case in Florida.