Uninsured children can get their immunizations for free

School by tiero via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen below:

Kids going back to school this year will need up-to-date immunization records. Uninsured children can get shots for free.

Project LINK and the Back-to-School Coalition of Hillsborough County announced upcoming Back-2-School Health Clinics.

These clinics will be offering medical services for school enrollment at no cost to uninsured or Medicaid-enrolled children in July and August.

Tina Young is the CEO at Project LINK.

The group has offered the clinics for over 15 years to ensure students do not miss any school.

“Many years ago we found out that many children were late enrolling in school, up to 30 days because they could not get into a physician to meet their medical requirements,” Young said.

The organization offers different services.

Young said “these clinics provide the required immunizations like MMRS, the Measles and Mumps.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says vaccines are one of the most effective ways to protect children from disease.

To register for this event, go to the Back-to-School Coalition.