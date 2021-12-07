University of Florida immunologist finds mutations in coronavirus omicron variant that may enhance its transmissibility

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

A researcher at the University of Florida has found that the coronavirus omicron variant has more mutations than the delta variant at several key sites. Those changes could make omicron more transmissible.

David A. Ostrov Ph.D.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, Seán Kinane interviewed University of Florida Health researcher David A. Ostrov Ph.D. He is an immunologist who has mapped the mutations of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. He is an associate professor in the UF College of Medicine’s department of pathology, immunology and laboratory medicine.

Listen to the full show here:

In addition to his research, we talked about how the different vaccines work against the virus. And why scientists are studying the mutations in the omicron variant.

Omicron mutations

According to a press release from UF, Dr. Ostrov found that “omicron has substantially more mutations than the delta variant at four key sites.” At least one of those sites has more than three times as many mutations and may affect omicron’s transmissibility.

In addition, the “virus appears to be mutating in unexpected places.” That helps it “evade a protein known as a co-receptor,” which sometimes “can stop viruses from infecting a cell.”

UF interferes with researchers?

WMNF also asked Dr. Ostrov about a recent report from a UF Faculty Senate committee. It ‘describes “external pressure to destroy” data as well as “barriers” to accessing, analyzing and publishing the numbers,”’ according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Also on the show, we spoke with Orlando-area State Representative Anna Eskamani.