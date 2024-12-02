Urban organic farming with Tanner Johnson

On this week’s Sustainable Living Show, Anni and Tanja are joined by Tanner Johnson to discuss urban organic farming.

Tanner G Johnson is the owner/operator of Theo’s Harvest in New Port Richey, FL. formerly known as Freedom Farm, established in 2007, by the Florida gardening legend Jim Kovaleski. in 2017, while living in New York City, Tanner began longing for a life closer to nature and farming became the vessel for him to affirm an alternative way of being in the modern world. A way to earn an honest and rewarding livelihood that sat in line with his passion for the environment, and humanity. In the summer of 2022, Tanner went to visit Jim Kovaleski in Maine searching for the next step in his farming journey. Jim offered Tanner the opportunity to take over his farm in New Port Richey, and the rest is history. Tanner now lives and operates the farm alongside his wife Ana and their two children.

Topics discussed:

-Tanner’s acquisition of Freedom Farm from Jim Kovaleski and life before farming

-How Theo’s Harvest has expanded and changed since it was Freedom Farm

-operations and techniques used for urban organic farming

-Organic vs organic and what does that mean both in practice and for health

-knowing your farmer

-events a workshops at the farm

Find more information about Tanner and Theo’s Harvest on their website or follow them on Instagram.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.