Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

USF researcher digs into the question of whether manatees are native to Florida

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by Tom Scherberger
Share
USF Anthropology professor Tom Pluckhahn
USF Anthropology professor Tom Pluckhahn

Manatees are such a part of Florida’s environment it’s easy to think they’ve always been here. But have they?

That’s what USF Anthropology professor Tom Pluckhahn and a colleague at George Washington University set out to discover. Are Florida manatees newcomers? Dr. Pluckhahn shared the surprising discovery on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom Tuesday (12/3).

“Manatees were just not  very common before the 1700s,” said Pluckhahn, whose research was recently published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Pluckhahn began his research after working for years at the Crystal River Archaeological State Park and not finding any manatee remains.

“If they were that common you’d expect native americans in the past would have hunted them,” he said, adding that the Spanish never cited them in their historical records and no remains have been found in St. Augustine or Pensacola, Florida’s oldest settlements.

Manatees might have occasionally visited Florida waters but only for short periods before returning home to the Caribbean.  They began arriving in large numbers in the 1700s largely because of climate change. Before that, the water was simply too cold for the manatees he said.

Starting in the late 1800s, Florida began protecting manatees, which helped increase the population. And the construction of power plans with warm water outfalls also drew more manatees, Pluckhahn said.

The first good historical record of a manatee came from naturalist William Bartram who found a manatee carcass at what is now called Manatee Springs near Chiefland.

Pluckhahn has devoted most of his research to Indigenous people in Florida and has researched the origins of the word Tampa (there’s no evidence it meant “sticks of fire” to local Indigenous people) and whether ceremonial mounds built by Tocobaga indians centuries ago protects Tampa Bay from hurricanes (in a word, no).

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Hurricane Milton Trop power trucks
Florida regulators approve about $12 per month increase for FPL customers due to hurricanes

Customers of FPL, Florida’s largest power company, will see a...

2024 hurricane season storm names
The 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record

the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was one of the costliest...

wild rice food
WMNF airs Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice

Ojibwe citizen Leah Lemm brings us along on her journey...

The Scoop for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

Learn about the latest developments in Florida news, from the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Suncoast Bronze Ringers return December 9th, 5-6 PM! 🎶 Enjoy a nostalgic holiday concert featuring jazz, pop, classical, and original handbell music. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #bronzeringers 🎨🎶 We LOVE Artists! From local independent creators to up-and-coming stars and beyond, WMNF is your go-to for discovering new music that moves you and songs you didn't even know you needed. 💫 This month's quote is extra special because it highlights how our mission to help artists shine is succeeding, all thanks to our amazing listeners and supporters! 🌟 Tune in. Follow. Feel the love! 💖🎵 Featured Artist: Rachael Sage #SupportLocalArtists #MusicDiscovery #CommunityVibes #WMNF #ArtistLove Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: