VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
VOTE 2024 Donate Now!

USF survey: Voters worried about democracy but support dictator who reflects their views

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Josh Saccco
Josh Scacco, director of the USF Center for a Sustainable Democracy

A majority of voters nationally are not satisfied with how democracy is working in the U.S. but are open to a dictator who reflects their views, according to a new survey by the Center for a Sustainable Democracy at the University of South Florida.

The survey, conducted in partnership with YouGov, a global research firm, found that 55.4 percent of voters are unsatisfied with the state of democracy. Only 35 percent of Democrats, Republicans and Independents generally favor replacing democracy with a dictator.

But support for a strong leader without checks from Congress or courts rises to 58 percent among Republicans if that leader is Republican and 58 percent for Democrats for if that leader is a  Democratic. Independents oppose any unchecked strong leaders.

Joshua Scacco, an associate professor of communication and director of the Center for Sustainable Democracy, shared the findings exclusively Tuesday on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom. The survey was conducted  initially in September with 1,450 voters. A follow-up survey was just completed with the same voters to discern how the presidential campaign has affected their views on democracy.

“Political polarization is important to understanding the state of democracy,” Scacco said.

Republicans and Independents are less satisfied with the state of democracy than Democrats, the survey found.
“Democrats are the only group that has majority satisfaction with democracy,” Scacco said.

Myriad forces behind the negative feelings about democracy, Scacco said. Trump and others political leaders have spent eight years sowing mistrust in elections, he said. The Jan. 6 insurrection fueled further mistrust. Meanwhile, Scacco said, “there’s a large segment of the population that believes government isn’t working for them.”  Some are concerned about the courts “going after long-standing rights,” Scacco said, and about prominent people getting away with crimes. “Democracy,” Scacco said, “is not just about Election Day. It’s about the other 364 days of the year. It’s about the rule of law. You see people struggling with this notion of democracy.”

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

After major hurricanes, Clearwater Beach is back open for business…mostly

Listen:   A busy storm season left many Pinellas County...

The Scoop: Tues. Oct. 29, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay updated on the tragic shooting incident in Tampa: a...

Florida springs
Florida Right to Clean Water amendment petition drive for the ballot in 2026

Organizers plan to get the Right to Clean Water amendment...

Tampa mayor threatens higher property taxes if sales tax renewal doesn’t pass in November

Listen: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wants residents to vote yes...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tonight on BODYROCK! Here is a little preview of the Sinister playlist for this evening! Kill shelter, Petrified Entity, Twin Temple, Deus Ex Lumina... Tune in for the perfect after dark mix tonight at midnight! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #KillShelter #PetrifiedEntity #AfterDarkMix #wmnf 🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: