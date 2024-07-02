Donate Now!
Waste Stream Diversion with Laura Oldanie

Posted on by Grace Benke
*photo from www.richandresilientliving.com

On Monday July 1st, Tanja and Anni are joined on Sustainable Living by Laura Oldanie, to discuss waste stream diversion. Laura is a green living and money coach who helps people explore money and lifestyle choices from a sustainable viewpoint for a sustainable future. She holds a certificate in permaculture design and has been featured on CNBC, Yahoo! Finance and Forbes.

Topics discussed include:

-dumpster diving

-curbside finds

-waste stream diversion

-turning trash into treasure

-opportunities for savings with free and/or overlooked resources

-developing a regenerative mindset

and more….!

To find out more about Laura Oldanie and her work, head over to her website Rich and Resilient Living. You can also check out her book Growing FREE: Building the Life of Your Dreams Without Losing Your Soul or Destroying the Planet.

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.

 

