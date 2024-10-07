What you need to know for Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is rapidly intensifying over warm waters in the Gulf. The storm quickly became a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph early Monday morning. Photo from National Hurricane Center for WMNF News.

There are still a lot of variables with Hurricane Milton, but with the rapid intensification, it could quickly become a category 5 storm.

The storm rapidly intensified over the weekend and is on a path directly at Florida’s Gulf Coast. That’s while many residents are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

As of 11 a.m.: The National Hurricane Center said Milton is a category 4 storm with maximum winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is 720 miles southwest of Tampa.

10/07/24 11am Major Hurricane Milton Update

⚠️Now a Category 5 Hurricane

⚠️If the storm stays on the current track, it will be the worst storm to impact the Tampa area in over 100 years.

⚠️Please evacuate if told to do so.

⚠️Complete all prep before tomorrow night. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Cq9tJsfr2A — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 7, 2024

The cone is still too large to be sure where it will hit the coast, but meteorologists say 10-20 miles north or south could make a huge difference for people in the Tampa Bay area.

If the storm hits Clearwater, the region could see 10 to 15 feet of storm surge. But if it hits more south, all the water will get pulled out of Tampa Bay.

While there will be substantial rain, forecasters say this storm will be mostly a wind and storm surge event.

Evacuations

Most current evacuation orders are available at floridadisaster.org.

Hillsborough County:

Starting at 2:30 p.m.: Mandatory Evacuation for Zones A and B, and All Mobile and Manufactured Homes

Manatee County:

Starting at 2 p.m.: Levels A and B, and everyone in RVs or mobile homes.

Sarasota County:

If you live in Level A or close to Level A, manufactured home, mobile, boat or RV home, now is the time to implement a plan.

Officials said if you plan on leaving, Monday is the day to do it.

Pinellas County:

Mandatory evacuation for all Residential Healthcare Facilities in Evacuation Zones A, B, and C (as of Sunday).

Zone D is voluntary.

Pasco County:

Starting at 10 a.m.: Mandatory evacuation for residents in Zones A and B – including anyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV and everyone in flood-prone or low-lying areas.

Starting at 10 a.m.: Voluntary evacuation for residents in Zone C. Special Needs Residents and anyone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss throughout the county.