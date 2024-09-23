Where to get sandbags in Hernando & Pasco counties and other information about Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

This information was provided by Hernando County:

Sandbag Stations Open in Preparation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

In preparation for potential storm impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, Hernando County Government will be opening Sandbag Stations from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024 at Linda Pedersen Park and Anderson Snow Park.

These are the hours of operation for sandbag stations throughout the week.

A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations listed below. Please bring your own shovel. These self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609 Monday, September 23 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weather permitting

Wednesday, September 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weather permitting

Anderson Snow Park

1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill, FL 34609 (Enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place, the sand is located at the end)

Monday, September 23 from 2pm-5pm

Tuesday, September 24 from 8am-5pm, weather permitting

Wednesday, September 25 from 8am-5pm, weather permitting

Ridge Manor Community Center

34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL 33523

Tuesday, September 24 from 8am-5pm, weather permitting

Wednesday, September 25 from 8am-5pm, weather permitting

Spring Lake Methodist Church

4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville, FL 34601

Tuesday, September 24 from 8am-5pm, weather permitting

Wednesday, September 25 from 8am-5pm, weather permitting

The county provides these tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags:

Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full

Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall

Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered

Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight

Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management says it continues to monitor and inform our community about storm impacts.

For the latest local conditions and a complete list of news alerts go to HernandoCounty.us/em

Sign up to receive weather alerts at AlertHernando.org

@HernandoCountyEM

@HernandoCoGov

@HernandoCountyFire

Hernando County Executive Policy Group Will Meet to Discuss Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

Hernando County Emergency Management has also anounced that the Executive Policy Group will meet Monday, September 23, 2024 at 2:30pm at the Emergency Operations Center (18900 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601). This is a public meeting that is comprised of county government leaders who will discuss future impacts of the storm and consider a declaration of a local state of emergency.

Pasco County sandbag stations are available; self-serve sandbag sites are open 24 hours

The information below was provided by Pasco County:

Pasco County Emergency Management is closely monitoring the potential development of tropical weather and is encouraging you to be prepared for localized flooding in the next few days as the system makes its way toward Florida:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Due to the potential for coastal and inland flooding, we’re also opening additional locations. These sandbag sites will be open from sunrise to sunset, until further notice:

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills

All sandbag locations are self-serve and open to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

To watch a Pasco County video explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags, please visit: mypas.co/PascoSandbags