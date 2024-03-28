Donate Now!
Will abortion or pot be on Florida’s ballot in November? We’ll have to wait to find out

Posted on by Staff
SCOTUS protest
Signs at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

With a Monday deadline looming, the Florida Supreme Court did not release opinions Thursday about whether proposed constitutional amendments on abortion rights and recreational marijuana will go on the November ballot.

The Supreme Court said in an email Thursday morning that there were “no Florida Supreme opinions ready for release today.”

Justices must sign off on the legality of the wording of proposed constitutional amendments before the measures can reach the ballot.

The abortion and recreational marijuana proposals are closely watched, with Attorney General Ashley Moody contending they should not be allowed to go before voters.

While one seeks to ensure abortion rights, the other would allow adults 21 or older to use recreational marijuana in the state.

The Supreme Court is required to make decisions by Monday and is scheduled to be closed Friday for Good Friday.

