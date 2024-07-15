Woman dies while working at a Polk County Mosaic plant

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still investigating a death that occurred at the Mosaic phosphate plant in the Bradley area south of Mulberry.

29-year-old Jameka Williams was a process operator for the company and was working Friday night when she slipped and fell into the machinery.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released a short video on social media on Saturday with some preliminary information in what officials said appears to be an industrial accident-related death.

“We’re thankful for Mosaic, they’re working with us,” Grady said.

Polk County officials on Monday said Williams’ body has since been recovered and an autopsy was conducted.

However, reports will not be finalized by the sheriff’s office until they receive the results from the Medical Examiner.