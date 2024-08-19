Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A Wyoming company can operate bitcoin ATM kiosks in Florida

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Bitcoin. By Vladyslav Severyn via iStock for-WMNF News. cryptocurrency
Bitcoin. By Vladyslav Severyn via iStock for-WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The state Office of Financial Regulation has issued an order that could help a Wyoming-based company operate bitcoin ATM kiosks in Florida.

The order, signed Aug. 9, by Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Russell Weigel said Bitcoin National ATM Network, LLC would not need to be licensed as a “money transmitter” to operate in Florida.

The company submitted a petition July 2 seeking confirmation that it would not need such a license.

The petition said Bitcoin National plans to operate kiosks in Florida that would exchange cash for bitcoin.

“This confirmation (of not needing a money transmitter license) will not only ensure compliance with Florida law but also support the expansion of Bitcoin National’s operations into Florida, contributing to the state’s economy and fostering the growth of the virtual currency marketplace within a regulated framework,” the petition said.

It said the “majority of customers seeking Bitcoin ATM services are individuals purchasing small to moderate amounts of bitcoin.”

The petition said customers would scan virtual currency wallets on their cell phones at the kiosks.

They then would insert cash, and the kiosks would send bitcoin to their wallet addresses.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 19th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Republicans seen out spacing Democrats, Jill Stein accepts Green Party...

social media
A legal fight over Florida’s social media law is on again

A judge in 2021 issued a preliminary injunction to block...

The U.S. Constitution.
A Florida city appeals a judge’s ruling that its public prayer vigil is unconstitutional

The city of Ocala, Florida, has taken a long-running lawsuit...

Baker County Sheriffs Complex By Jack Randall
Bleak conditions inside the notorious immigrant detention center in Baker County, Florida

Conditions at the Baker County ICE Detention Center have been...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: