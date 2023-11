22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips surrendered himself voluntarily to police at the scene and admitted to being one of the shooters. In his front waistband, police said they found a Glock 29 10mm semi-automatic firearm with 11 rounds still in it.

Although the details are sketchy the Forum deals with the shooting in Ybor City, a tourist area of nightclubs, has led to two deaths, a discussion about gun violence and city leaders exploring ideas to combat it.

Annie Miles, an author, mom and activist discusses aspects of gun violence as it relates to young people.

There was some discussion regarding war crimes in Gaza and another Toxic Bus Tour to explore environmental issues in Tampa Bay was announced.