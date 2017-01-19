“Anxieties and Uncertainties” on Morning Energy

The inauguration of the President of the United States is a ceremony that marks the commencement of a new four-year term of a president of the United States. An inauguration ceremony takes place for each presidential term, even if the president continues in office for a second term. Since 1937, Inauguration Day has taken place on January 20 following a presidential election. For many the upcoming 2017 presidential inauguration has left many people filled with anxiety and uncertainties…On Morning Energy we are going to further explore these emotions and concerns as it relates to various areas of our lives. We will also be reflecting over the history of presidential elections and inaugural traditions.

Join me, Renna (your Radio Flayme) this Friday, from 4 to 6am to be a part of this dynamic musical journey!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.