When Your Best Isn’t Good Enough

The feeling of hopelessness can be physically and emotionally debilitating, especially when you feel as if you have given  it your all.  However, we live in a world that  is full of reminders that your “best” sometimes simply isn’t good enough.  Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme  Friday from 4 to 6 a.m.  where we will be further exploring this topic. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!  Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.