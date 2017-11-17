“Broken Pieces” on Morning Energy

Share this:

In 1994, Tom Hanks gave one of the best performances of his career in the Robert Zemekis-directed film, “Forrest Gump. One of the most memorable lines that the main character (Forrest Gump) said was, “My mamma said life was like a box of chocolate – you never know what you’re gonna get”. And one of the things that we could possibly get are also some “Broken Pieces” of chocolate. Yes, there may be many delightful and tasteful things in our lives. However, life can also leave us feeling broken and unsure about our future. On morning energy, we are going to spend time talking about those “Broken Pieces” in our lives to include sharing inspiring stories of survival.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.