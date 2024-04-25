Donate Now!
17 bands in 17 days – Day 10: The future of punk and electronic music at Tropical Heatwave with Tiger 54

Posted on by Mike Bagley
Only 1o days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

One of the great things about Tropical Heatwave is discovering great new talent, especially when it’s in your own backyard.

If your a fan of punk rock (like a lot of us) plus electronic dance music, you’ll definitely want to check out the musical stylings of St. Pete’s Tiger 54 who will be playing the Cantina stage at this year’s festival.

I first caught the 2 piece, lead by vocalist Lazer Mike, on stage at Born Free here In Tampa as part of the Lydia Lunch show, their mix of industrial drum sounds mixed with a powerful cocktail of synthpunk and raw vocal emotions took me back to the later days of seeing the Jesus and Mary Chain as well as the early beginnings of artists like Peaches whose performances rocked the early days of electroclash in Brooklyn, circa 2000..that was then, the future is now…  Tiger 54….let’s go..!!!

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood

 

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

 The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA: 

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!

