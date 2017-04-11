We Can All Protect Our Public Media

http://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CPBFundingThreat2.mp3 http://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CPBFundingThreat2.mp3

President Trump’s proposed budget eliminates funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. WMNF receives approximately $140,000 annually from the CPB. Without that crucial funding, the quality of life in our country would drastically diminish. We are not powerless. Click on the link below, share, act, and thank you!

http://protectmypublicmedia.org/

To hear more about this potential impact, here’s a new message from WMNF General Manger Craig Kopp.