Grateful Dead in Tampa Dec 13 & The Freak Show broadcasting LIVE from Skippers this Tuesday

It was @ good ol’ Curtis Hixon Hall on Dec 13, 1978! The Grateful Dead made their 2nd appearance @ Curtis Hixon Hall in 1978 after a previous visit in April.

Listen in on this Tuesdays Freak Show as we broadcast LIVE from The Skipperdome @ Skippers Smokehouse here in Tampa from 6-8pm. It will be a great chance to come out and share some love and community with us in real time AND in person.

The usual Freak Show mix of grate tunes during the first hour will be followed by a LIVE performance with Joh Kadlecik of Furthur and Dark Star Orchestra fame. John will perform a solo acoustic/electric set followed by a set with our very own Uncle Johns Band. There is a cover however the magic of the word FREAK @ the door will get you in @ the special Freak Show price