MidPoint for Thursday, March 29 – Former Senator Bob Graham, graphic designer Bonnie Siegler, and digital political strategist Eric Wilson

Share this:

Bonnie Siegler is considered one of the top graphic designers in America, and is the author of the new book, “Signs of Resistance: A visual history of protest in America.”

Siegler came on the program to talk about how the election of Donald Trump ultimately led to her creation of the book.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the data harvesting scandal that has sent Facebook’s share price tumbling and prompted numerous investigations and lawsuits, Eric Wilson, a GOP digital media strategist, penned a recent op-ed in POLITICO calling for the social media giant to be regulated. We spoke to him as well about why he believes federal regulations is now required for the company.

Last week, a group of Hillsborough County state lawmakers convened in Tampa to discuss the recently concluded legislative session. We aired my report from that event.

And finally, a federal judge this week ordered Gov. Rick Scott to create a new system to restore voting rights for convicted felons. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker gave Scott and three of his elected Cabinet members until April 26 to create the new system.

The court order was part of an injunction issued by Walker in favor of the Fair Elections Legal Network, which successfully sued Florida over the state’s system for restoring voting rights to convicted felons. Currently, the state can strip convicted felons of their voting rights unless the decision is overturned by the governor and Cabinet. Those felons cannot register to vote unless they are given back their voting rights.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham called on Scott to revive the rights restoration process implemented by former Governor Reubin Askew and used her father, Governor Bob Graham.

In 1975, Askew ended permanent disenfranchisement with a polcy that automatically restored voting rights to returning citizens who completed their sentences. Graham then continued that policy through his eighth years as governor, from 1979-1987. We spoke to Senator Graham about that and other issues as well.

You can listen to the whole show here.