12.13.21 Health & Nutrition – Dr. Fred discussed Metal Toxins

Dec. 13 –Metal toxins and health

The national Institutes of Health has examined Americans several times in the past few decades to determine toxic burden of our society. The news is not good. All subjects tested had several toxic metals including lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium. These are associated with cognitive decline and cancers. Contaminated food and other sources need to be avoided and active removal is possible with chelation therapies. Testing and treating is very important for any neurologic degenerative disorder.

What is a heavy metal?

Any metal with a specific gravity equal to or greater than 5.0 such as Pb, Hg, Cd, Cu, etc.

NIH study: 2002 lead found in all participants and mercury in most

SOURCES: power plants, petrol combustion, Foundries, Agricultural, Dental restorations

Atmospheric mercury: 2005-2020 entire rim of the gulf all of Florida especially high in about a 100 mile radius arc around Tampa bay and the deep south and throughout the Mississippi valley

How does it get in to our bodies?

Inhalation, ingestion (fish), Injection, topical, occupational (all the above) OTC meds (thimerosal in eye drops)

How do toxic metals cause harm?

Disrupt cellular physiology, disrupt cellular structure (Pb and Hg tubulin), generate free radicals and cause oxidative damage

Mercury especially toxic since it binds sulfur which affects nearly every enzyme and structural protein

Lead levels correlate with cognitive decline by decreasing grey matter function

Lead causes hypertension in perimenopausal women At levels well below the current US occupational exposure limit guidelines (40 μg/dL), blood lead level is positively associated with both systolic and diastolic blood pressure and risks of both systolic and diastolic hypertension among women aged 40 to 59 years. The relationship between blood lead level and systolic and diastolic hypertension is most pronounced in postmenopausal women. These results provide support for continued efforts to reduce lead levels in the general population, especially women.

JAMA. 2003;289:1523-1532. March 26th

Mercury levels correlate with heart attack and CV death; antibodies to oxidized LDL

Body burden: Exposure – excretion + burden

Exposure: diet environment occupation

Excretion: genetics, diet, illness, exercise, environment

Testing: serum, RBC, Hair, random urine, provoked urine, fecal

Steps to safe detoxification:

1.Identify and remove source of exposure

2.Make sure system is ready: diet and elimination

Support glutathione production Mobilize metals Bind the metals

Avoiding the toxic metals:

Your Guide to eating Fish Caught in Florida

