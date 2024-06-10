Sustainability in Chocolate Making with Sarah Ratza of Ratza Chocolate

Sarah Ratza of Ratza Chocolate joins Anni and Tanja on the Sustainable Living Show today to discuss sustainability in the production of her bean to bar herbal chocolate. Sarah is a Clinical Western Herbalist, Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner and owner of Ratza Chocolate, located in Tarpon Springs. She is also the author of the book, “Drinking Chocolate: Ancient Traditions of Modern Healing.”

Topics discussed:

-what IS chocolate

-medicinal benefits of cacao

-transparency in chocolate sourcing

-heavy metals in chocolate

-the commercial chocolate industry

-Sarah’s medicinal chocolate formulation/making process

and more!

