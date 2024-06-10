Donate Now!
Sustainability in Chocolate Making with Sarah Ratza of Ratza Chocolate

Posted on by Grace Benke
Sarah Ratza of Ratza Chocolate joins Anni and Tanja on the Sustainable Living Show today to discuss sustainability in the production of her bean to bar herbal chocolate. Sarah is a Clinical Western Herbalist, Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner and owner of Ratza Chocolate, located in Tarpon Springs. She is also the author of the book, “Drinking Chocolate: Ancient Traditions of Modern Healing.”

Topics discussed:

-what IS chocolate

-medicinal benefits of cacao

-transparency in chocolate sourcing

-heavy metals in chocolate

-the commercial chocolate industry

-Sarah’s medicinal chocolate formulation/making process

and more!

To learn more about Ratza Chocolate, visit her website here. You can also visit her Instagram page here.

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.

