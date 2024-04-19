Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

17 bands in 17 days: Ignite the Tropical Heatwave with the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band!

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share
Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Only 16 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Ignite the Tropical Heatwave with an electrifying performance by the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band! Starting at 5:30 PM on May 4th at the Cuban Club, this dynamic group of volunteer musicians will set the stage on fire, leading the way for an unforgettable night of music with a lineup of 16 bands across three stages.

Nothing better to start an exciting night than with the energy of great music, where synchronized movements, precision formations, and powerful music create a visually stunning and exhilarating performance that engages the audience from start to finish.

Expect the unexpected with the Gulfport Gecko – a wild and talented ensemble whose energy is contagious. They stole the show last year, and we can’t wait for them to drum up the excitement once again. With their incredible music and infectious energy, the Tampa Bay community is fortunate to have them.

Leading the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band is Toffer Ross, who emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and representation, especially in today’s challenging political climate. Despite only about 10% of the band members identifying as LGBTQ+, they proudly participate in Pride events and numerous parades throughout the year, spreading a message of acceptance and unity.

St Petersburg FL Martin Luther King Jr ParadenMonday, Jan 15, 2024

Marching bands often serve as cultural ambassadors for their communities, showcasing local talent and pride. They bring people together from diverse backgrounds and ages, fostering a sense of belonging and unity, and the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band is the perfect example of this.

The Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band is more than just a musical ensemble – it’s a community that celebrates diversity and inclusion. Through their performances, they showcase the rich tapestry of humanity, breaking down barriers and spreading joy wherever they go.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of the Gulfport Geckos at the Tropical Heatwave. Join us as we celebrate music, diversity, and the spirit of unity with this extraordinary marching band!

Get your tickets now and be part of the excitement!

Countdown:

Day 17: Say She She

Tags
,

You may also like

“The Unsinkable” on Morning Energy

More than a century after its sinking, the RMS Titanic (which...

All Station Meeting to be held on Zoom, 5/13/24

WMNF is holding an All Station Meeting on Monday, May...

17 bands in 17 days: Say She She from Harlem rooftops to Tropical Heatwave’s spotlight

Program Director and Wednesday Morning Show Host, Sam Hval, shares...

DeSantis Wants to “Protect” the Cops…..from Accountability?

Gov. DeSantis signed into law a measure to limit the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON: WMNF's Live Music Showcase Join us for a performance by the Awesome Pet Lizard band at 2pm here on Facebook or 88.5 on the Radio Dial! If you Love Emo Punk you do not want to miss this show! Watch Live on Facebook OR CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Next up on our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight: Divine AF “These are truly poets of the soul, and masters of the groove. “This Side of Desire” is the funky, rocky, soulful, bluesy album that I’d say a lot of people have been wanting for a long time. It really fills a void in what is today’s music. The variety of genres, rhythms, arrangements, tempos, and vocal stylings keep the listener rapt with attention and tells you that you are entering very special, privileged territory. In addition, the lyrics are great, and so it becomes a sort of a battle to choose between focusing on the words, the music, or the downright stunning vocal performances.”– tunedloud.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🚨 Special Show Alert! 🚨 Tune in this Friday at 10am for a Special interview with Andrew Warren! Join Mario Núñez and John Dingfelder this Friday on Down’n Dirty for an exclusive interview with former State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, is running again after winning an appeal. He’ll face DeSantis appointee Suzy Lopez in the November 2024 election. Warren emphasizes values like a woman’s right to choose and a fair legal system, while Lopez defends her position, citing her commitment to upholding the law. Tune in for insights into Warren’s campaign and the future of the 13th Judicial Circuit. CLICK TO LISTEN in LINTREE TO TUNE IN! #news #communityradio #wmnf 🔥🎶🌴Wanna score FREE tix to Tropical Heatwave?🎫🌅 Share your “Kristopher James can SANG. That’s not a typo. This guy can SANG. The amount of soul in this vocal is absolutely phenomenal. The overall production feels like it could have been recorded in Stax in the last 60s. The vibe feels legit and is something we are proud to support. This one came along at just the right time… not too soon or too late. If you miss the “good old days” when people made “real music” then you need to spin this track” (Too Soon, Too Late)” – Ear To The Ground #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Flashback Friday
Player position: