Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

17 bands in 17 days: Say She She from Harlem rooftops to Tropical Heatwave’s spotlight

Posted on by Samantha Hval
Share
Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham and Nya Gazelle Brown from Say She She

Only 17 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

I cannot wait to see (and potentially introduce from the Cuban Club Patio stage) Say She She at Tropical Heatwave on May 4th!

I first discovered them on my own through the song “Trouble”, and I loved their harmonies and unique melodies. As I did more research about them, I learned that three women front the 8-piece band: Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle Brown. Malik has collaborated with bands that I personally love, like El Michels Affair and Chicano Batman, and they’re all classically trained singers. That’s actually how they met and started making music together- a spontaneous rooftop singing session at a house party in Harlem.

They’ve only been releasing music since 2022 and put out their second album, Prism, last year. I’m stoked that we’ve caught them early in their career, where we can say we saw them at Tropical Heatwave at the beginning before they took off. In fact, they’re already starting to! They had their national TV debut on “CBS Saturday Morning” as well as played Glastonbury and the Hollywood Bowl, along with about hundred other shows.

So don’t wait- see them now before it’s too late, and I’ll meet you at The Cuban Club on May 4th! They’ll be on the Patio stage starting at 11:45pm.

Sam Hval, Program Director and Wednesday Morning Show Host

Tags
,

You may also like

17 bands in 17 days: Ignite the Tropical Heatwave with the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band!

Get ready to kick off the Tropical Heatwave with an...

“The Unsinkable” on Morning Energy

More than a century after its sinking, the RMS Titanic (which...

All Station Meeting to be held on Zoom, 5/13/24

WMNF is holding an All Station Meeting on Monday, May...

DeSantis Wants to “Protect” the Cops…..from Accountability?

Gov. DeSantis signed into law a measure to limit the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON: WMNF's Live Music Showcase Join us for a performance by the Awesome Pet Lizard band at 2pm here on Facebook or 88.5 on the Radio Dial! If you Love Emo Punk you do not want to miss this show! Watch Live on Facebook OR CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Next up on our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight: Divine AF “These are truly poets of the soul, and masters of the groove. “This Side of Desire” is the funky, rocky, soulful, bluesy album that I’d say a lot of people have been wanting for a long time. It really fills a void in what is today’s music. The variety of genres, rhythms, arrangements, tempos, and vocal stylings keep the listener rapt with attention and tells you that you are entering very special, privileged territory. In addition, the lyrics are great, and so it becomes a sort of a battle to choose between focusing on the words, the music, or the downright stunning vocal performances.”– tunedloud.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🚨 Special Show Alert! 🚨 Tune in this Friday at 10am for a Special interview with Andrew Warren! Join Mario Núñez and John Dingfelder this Friday on Down’n Dirty for an exclusive interview with former State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, is running again after winning an appeal. He’ll face DeSantis appointee Suzy Lopez in the November 2024 election. Warren emphasizes values like a woman’s right to choose and a fair legal system, while Lopez defends her position, citing her commitment to upholding the law. Tune in for insights into Warren’s campaign and the future of the 13th Judicial Circuit. CLICK TO LISTEN in LINTREE TO TUNE IN! #news #communityradio #wmnf 🔥🎶🌴Wanna score FREE tix to Tropical Heatwave?🎫🌅 Share your “Kristopher James can SANG. That’s not a typo. This guy can SANG. The amount of soul in this vocal is absolutely phenomenal. The overall production feels like it could have been recorded in Stax in the last 60s. The vibe feels legit and is something we are proud to support. This one came along at just the right time… not too soon or too late. If you miss the “good old days” when people made “real music” then you need to spin this track” (Too Soon, Too Late)” – Ear To The Ground #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Flashback Friday
Player position: