17 bands in 17 days: Say She She from Harlem rooftops to Tropical Heatwave’s spotlight

Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham and Nya Gazelle Brown from Say She She

I cannot wait to see (and potentially introduce from the Cuban Club Patio stage) Say She She at Tropical Heatwave on May 4th!

I first discovered them on my own through the song “Trouble”, and I loved their harmonies and unique melodies. As I did more research about them, I learned that three women front the 8-piece band: Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle Brown. Malik has collaborated with bands that I personally love, like El Michels Affair and Chicano Batman, and they’re all classically trained singers. That’s actually how they met and started making music together- a spontaneous rooftop singing session at a house party in Harlem.

They’ve only been releasing music since 2022 and put out their second album, Prism, last year. I’m stoked that we’ve caught them early in their career, where we can say we saw them at Tropical Heatwave at the beginning before they took off. In fact, they’re already starting to! They had their national TV debut on “CBS Saturday Morning” as well as played Glastonbury and the Hollywood Bowl, along with about hundred other shows.

Sam Hval, Program Director and Wednesday Morning Show Host