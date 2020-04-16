“Earth Day Celebration” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Earth Day is an annual celebration that take places on April 22nd. The 2020 Earth Day celebration will mark its 50th anniversary. The purpose of Earth Day is to bring awareness to environmental concerns. More than 193 nations organize Earth Day events that are coordinated through the Earth Day Network.

Our Earth and our health are interconnected. According to the Center for Health and the Global Environment at Harvard Medical School, climate change over the coming decades is likely to increase rates of allergies, asthma, heart disease and cancer, among other illnesses. Environmental experts and health commentators also believe that there are many things that we can do to help our environment while also helping ourselves. These things include: walking, biking, taking public transportation, recycling, switching to LEDS light bulbs, and conserving water.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to help celebrate Earth Day by sharing with you a host of eclectic music that highlights the beauty and wonders of our beloved Earth.

Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative program on this topic. We are am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!