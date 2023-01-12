Share this:

Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Chuck Prophet ~ 1/11/23

The weather had a wee chill, but the music was HOT!! Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy Matt Burke & the Chuck Prophet Trio… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There was only 1 prize left on the table after the show…

Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

La France Gift Certificate $25 – In Ybor City: 714076 remains unclaimed…

And this winner needs to reveal themselves to WMNF, please:

Harlem Gospel Travelers – A Pair of Tickets – Friday, February 10th at Skipper’s: 714076

We need our copy of your voucher returned, ASAP.

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: Luna Guitars & Ukuleles, Red Mesa Restaurant Group, CineBistro Movie Theaters, Bill Bonney Pottery, Bok Tower Gardens, and LaFrance!!

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!