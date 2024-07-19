Donate Now!
“LIVING LIFE ON PURPOSE” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
The-purpose-of-life-is-to-enjoy-every-moment-The-purpose-of-life-is-to-enjoy-every-moment.-by-katerha-is-licensed-under-CC-BY-2.0.jpg
“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why”….― Mark Twain

There have been numerous assassinations and attempts to U.S. presidents and presidential candidates since 1835. The most recent of these attempts was on July 13, 2024 with the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Following the attempted assassination, one of Trump supporters expressed how they believed that Trump was moving forward with a “new sense of purpose”.

There are so many things that may happen in our lives that cause us to lose purpose and/or redirect our purpose. These things include: losing a partner, the end of a career or becoming an empty nester.

Having purpose often helps to motivate us, give us a sense of  clarity and ignites our passion. Sometimes these feelings can be short lived, but other times, it can lead to not only profound changes in our lives, but also in the lives of others.

On morning energy we are going to explore ways that we can better “live our lives on purpose”.

