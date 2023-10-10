Transformative Effects of Chelation Therapy and More Health Topics with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast, we delve into the fascinating world of detoxification, heavy metals, and chelation therapy with Dr. Fred Harvey. Dr. Harvey, a firm believer in the effectiveness of chelation therapy, shares his insights on the importance of eliminating sources of heavy metals, such as cigarette smoke, ocean fish, and environmental lead, to prevent their reentry into the body. His experiences treating patients with conditions ranging from lead toxicity to coronary disease have shaped his perspective, leading him to advocate for chelation therapy as a powerful tool for improving health, despite its often overlooked or ridiculed status in traditional medicine. Join us as Dr. Harvey shares his knowledge and personal success stories, shedding light on the transformative effects of chelation therapy on health conditions and quality of life.
(00:01:50) Sources of Heavy Metals and Detoxification Measures
(00:02:22) Detoxification and Fat Reduction for Cellulite
(00:07:43) Chelation Therapy for Detoxifying Lead Toxicity
(00:16:00) Chelation Therapy: Improving Longevity and Mortality
(00:23:37) Medicare’s Pending Approval for Chelation Therapy
(00:33:20) Transformative Effects of Chelation Therapy
(00:38:42) Reversing Dementia through Targeted Therapies
(00:45:17) Calcium quantification as an inflammation indicator