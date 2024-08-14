8/14/24 SOTD: NTOB by Shelby Sol

The WMNF Song of the Day is NTOB by Shelby Sol. Shelby is a music artist from Tampa, captivating audiences with her unique blend of R&B, pop, and soul. Whether by herself or backed by a large band, she is known for her smooth, emotive vocals and catchy, relatable lyrics.. Shelby’s music often explores themes of love, self-discovery, and empowerment, resonating with listeners seeking authenticity and depth. A self-taught musician and producer, she embraces a DIY approach, crafting her sound with a personal touch that sets her apart. With her fresh perspective and undeniable talent, Shelby Sol is a rising star in the Tampa music scene.

Selby Sol performs regularly. She is next performing at Sterling Cigar Bar on August 22nd.

