8/14/24 SOTD: NTOB by Shelby Sol

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day is NTOB by Shelby Sol. Shelby is a music artist from Tampa, captivating audiences with her unique blend of R&B, pop, and soul. Whether by herself or backed by a large band, she is known for her smooth, emotive vocals and catchy, relatable lyrics.. Shelby’s music often explores themes of love, self-discovery, and empowerment, resonating with listeners seeking authenticity and depth. A self-taught musician and producer, she embraces a DIY approach, crafting her sound with a personal touch that sets her apart. With her fresh perspective and undeniable talent, Shelby Sol is a rising star in the Tampa music scene.

Selby Sol performs regularly. She is next performing at Sterling Cigar Bar on August 22nd.

Link 1: https://shelbysol.com/

Link 2: https://www.instagram.com/shelbysolmusic/

You can find out more about WMNF Song of the Day, learn how to submit your music for consideration as Song of the Day, and find out ways to listen on our webpage.  https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

