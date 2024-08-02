VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
A Conversation With Hence

Posted on by Norman B.
Daryl Bamonte met Knuth at the Act in Synch inaugural event in Berlin, September 2023. Over lunch they quickly realized they had an affinity for electronic music, especially the vast catalogue of Depeche Mode. As it happened, Daryl grew up on a council estate in Basildon, east of central London. Mere streets away from the original members of Depeche Mode. They all went to the same high school and were classmates, including the soon be famous chanteuse, Alison Moyet. As schooldays segued into earning a living Daryl became involved with his pals, Depeche Mode. His entrée into the music biz began a long career with DM, The Cure and more. Meanwhile Danish advertising strategist and non-musician, Claus Knuth revealed that he had just got his hands on a synthesizer. “Create a tune, and I’ll release it.” Daryl Bamonte said. Never having made music, Knuth thought for a moment. “Ok.” He said and that was the birth of Hence.

As you’ll hear during the show, the music of Hence is certainly experimental, freeform perhaps, thankfully, eluding genres, yet at the same time distantly familiar. All of their songs tell stories based on personal experiences, I Woke Up In Northampton was inspired by Daryl’s daughter, while The Man Who Saved Electronic Music tells of the legendary Al Jorgensen helping Daryl and Depeche Mode out with transporting their equipment when his band Ministry were a fledgling synth-pop outfit opening for the boys from Basildon. The poignant Stuck In My Throat recalls Knuth talking with his son and finding himself overcome with emotion and lost for words. Daryl and Knuth talk passionately about their collaborative endeavors, musical and environmental. This is an engaging and informative conversation. Enjoy!

 

