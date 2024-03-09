Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A Conversation With King Hannah

Posted on by Norman B.
Share

They look like they just stepped out of a photoshoot for ID magazine circa 1979 or it could be 2025. Their potent music, like their striking image, is an alluring reverent homage to a past they could have invented, perfectly and seamlessly blended into a brilliant foretaste of the future. Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle are King Hannah. Their moniker is clever, a deadpan kick in the shins of conformity and gender identity. Yet, Hannah nonchalantly says, “Oh, it’s a name I came up with ages ago, I thought it sounded good. So we used it”. That’s the thing about these two, everything is all matter-of-fact. There’s no pretensions, no deliberate persona they are eager to get across. When they are told that Crème Brûlée is an incredibly sexy song, they both sound surprised. Craig, between a chuckle or two, says, “Just look at us!”We did and we like what we see. The authenticity of King Hannah is right up front, their music does not mess about. “We’re determined to get it right”, says Hannah They genuinely enjoy making music together “We know when to finish a song without even looking at each other,” Hannah shares. There is so much going on in their debut EP, Tell Me You Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine, it’s almost impossible to grasp the depth of pure rock ’n’ roll spirituality that shines through on every track. There are so many ghosts channeling their voices through Hannah and Craig, they are harvesting the fruits to create vital music. Listen carefully to our conversation, then indulge in their music.

Because of time constraints and we wanted you to hear everything Hannah and Craig had to say, we edited a couple of their songs. You are advised to make sure you get your own copy of Tell Me You Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine.

Update: King Hannah just communicated to let us know they have a new LP, Big Swimmer available soon. We are playing the first single, (the title cut) featuring Sharon Van Etten on Life Elsewhere Music Vol 352.

 

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

“Springing Forward & Letting Go” on Morning Energy

Temporal landmarks (or the Fresh Start Effect) is a psychological...

March 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Another lap around the sun for me as WMNF’s General...

WMNF celebrates International Women’s Day with 24 hours of empowering programming

On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to...

26 Essays On Walking. Vote For Our Planet.

Ways Of Walking – Edited by Ann de Forest Ways...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio 🎉🌟Celebrate International Women's Day with WMNF!🌟🎉 On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming. CLICK FOR INFO! 💃🎶📻 #InternationalWomensDay #EmpowerWomen https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Saturday Night Shutdown
Player position: