A disaster legal services forum will be hosted next week

Posted on January 26, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
TOPSHOT - Debris is seen in front of the Thunderbird Beach Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Treasure Island, Florida, on October 11, 2024. The death toll from Hurricane Milton has risen to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, 2024, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. More than two million households and businesses were still without power, officials said, and some areas in the path that the monster storm blasted through the state remained flooded. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) is hosting a forum on disaster legal services tomorrow. The event will also be streaming on their YouTube Channel.

According to a media release from The Legal Services Corporation, “The discussion will shed light on the critical role of civil legal services in disaster response and preparedness, as well as lessons learned from hurricane recovery efforts and key collaborations between service providers.”

Service providers that will be at the forum:

  • Peter Dennis, Regional Managing Attorney, Florida Rural Legal Services
  • Kathy Grunewald, Disaster Coordinator Attorney, Legal Services of North Florida
  • John Martino, Director of Litigation, Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida
  • Jason Susalla, Managing Attorney – Disaster Relief Team, Bay Area Legal Services
  • Moderator: Ron Flagg, President, Legal Services Corporation

There will also be rapid-fire presentations on first-hand experiences as disaster  recovery service providers. Presenters will also include legal aid attorneys and disaster response experts.

It will be held at the Embassy Suites Tampa Downtown Convention Center from 3:30pm to 5:30 pm.

 

