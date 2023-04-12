A new bill advanced through a Senate committee called SB 464

Share this:

A bill in the Florida Legislature will prevent motorists from staying in the left lane. It advanced through a Senate committee today.

On multilane highways, the left-most lane is often considered to be a passing lane only. A bill called SB 464 would prevent motorists from cruising in the left lane except when passing or exiting. It would apply to highways with a speed limit of at least 65 miles per hour. The bill’s sponsor Republican Senator Keith Perry said, “The big problem is that people are passing on the right-hand side because people are in the left lane, and so when you pass, that’s 17,000 accidents from passing on the right-side lane in 5 years and a lot of deaths in that. So, the goal is to have people stay out of the left lane, that’s not where you’re supposed to be driving, that’s more of a passing lane.”

If the bill passes it would become a noncriminal traffic infraction with a fine of up to 158 dollars.

SB 464 advanced through the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Committee Wednesday morning on a vote of 12 to 1.