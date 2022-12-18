A Peculiarly British Christmas

Share this:

Christmas Pudding. Christmas Crackers. Pantomimes. Mince Pies. Boxing Day. Ah, yes, Boxing Day, if some of the other peculiarities of a British Christmas are explainable, Boxing Day remains a splendid conundrum. Christmas without Boxing Day is unthinkable in Britain. Forget what it’s really all about or where it originated from, December the 26th is certainly not a day to ignore. It’s a holiday, it’s about rituals and customs and eating leftovers and yes, drinking more. Not having Boxing Day would be tantamount to starting a revolution in good ol’ Blighty. Along with watching (or listening) to the King’s speech, it just wouldn’t be Christmas without Boxing Day. To help us explain this and other peculiarities of a British Christmas we invited the hosts and originators of Prompety Prompt a British game show and podcast. Letty Butler and Stephen Mellor are based in the once dour grim industrial city of Sheffield, now a thriving rejuvenated metropolis set in the stunning countryside of Yorkshire. With their podcast, these two literary-minded folks shine a spotlight on new and existing writers with, (as they say) a twist. Having enjoyed their shows we thought it a fine idea to ask Letty and Michael to join Norman B for a conversation about the peculiarities of a British Christmas.

The music featured in this edition is by Area with O Come Emanuel from the compilation LP, Excelsis – A Dark Noel (2021 Remaster). The original release was in 1995. Acclaimed industrial electronic musician and producer, Martin Bowes of Attrition fame remastered this album for Projekt Records out of Portland, Oregon. The last cut is Christmas Is Here by Peter Astor, British songwriter, and artist known for his work with The Loft and The Weather Prophets. The album is 24 a compilation on Where It’s At Is Where You Are Records.