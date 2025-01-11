Donate Now!
A Remarkable Autobiography. A Common Language Misunderstood.

Posted on January 11, 2025 • by Norman B.
Alice Rothchild – Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician

“The risks include infection, bleeding, perforation of the uterus, incomplete removal of tissue however your greatest risk is prosecution” Alice Rothchild on abortion from her remarkable autobiography, written entirely in free verse. Alice Rothchild’s journey from 1950’s good girl to irreverent, feisty, feminist obstetrician-gynecologist forging her own direction in the contradictory, sexist world of medicine. As a child who came of age in the turbulent 1960s, she was compelled to create a path in the often outrageous, male-dominated medical field, repeatedly finding herself to be a first: accepted into an ob-gyn residency, opening an all-woman practice, working with midwives, challenging the status quo, shaped by her early involvement with Our Bodies Ourselves. Rothchild’s poems are steeped in the often-shocking history of medicine and the conflicted sexual politics of the second half of the twentieth century.

Erin Moore – That’s Not English: Britishisms, Americanisms, and What Our English Says About Us

In That’s Not English, the seemingly superficial differences between British and American English open the door to a deeper exploration of a historic and fascinating cultural divide. In each of the thirty chapters, Erin Moore explains a different word we use that says more about us than we think. For example, “Quite” exposes the tension between English reserve and American enthusiasm; in “Moreish,” she addresses our snacking habits. In “Partner,” she examines marriage equality; in “Pull,” the theme is dating and sex; “Cheers” is about drinking; and “Knackered” covers how we raise our kids. The result is a cultural history in miniature and an expatriate’s survival guide. American by birth, Moore is a former book editor who specialized in spotting British books—including Eats, Shoots & Leaves—for the US market. She’s spent the last seven years living in England with her Anglo American husband and a small daughter with an English accent.

Alice Rothchild’s website

