Abortion advocates are trying to engage young voters before general election

Posted on by Lia Marsee
abortion law
Abortion law by mohd izzuan via iStock for WMNF News.

This November’s ballot gives voters the chance to decide on Amendment Four – which enshrines abortion rights in the Florida Constitution up to fetal viability, or 24 weeks.

Floridians Protecting Freedom and People Power for Florida have partnered together to engage young people in this year’s vote by hosting boot camps at college campuses across the state. 

FPF Communications Director Natasha Sutherland said the organizations are holding five “Organizing Boot Camps.” 

Sutherland said the groups scheduled the events at schools in densely populated areas. She added the goal was to reach as many students as possible.

“It’s for us to really ensure that we’re casting a wide net to capture all the different kinds of young people that represent the state of Florida, the state of Florida is so diverse,” she said. 

For the amendment to pass, it will need 60% of voters to say yes. Sutherland said its outcome could be highly significant.

“If this does not pass, we do not know when we will have another opportunity to restore abortion access to the state of Florida,” she said. “It could be decades before we have that opportunity again.”

Sutherland said young people are essential in the passage of the amendment. Beyond that, she said the boot camps will hopefully encourage students to become active in politics. If not, Sutherland said that students would see decisions made for them without their voices being heard.

“We are also layering in the specific issue of limiting government interference with abortion so that young people are also able and comfortable with organizing on this issue so that we can get yes on four in November,” Sutherland said. 

The boot camps will be held across five college campuses across Florida:

  • University of South Florida on Sept. 7
  • Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) on Sept. 14 
  • Florida State University on Sept. 15
  • University of Central Florida on Sept. 21
  • Florida International University on Sept. 28

The last day to register to vote in Florida is October 7th. The general election is on November 5th.

