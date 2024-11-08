Adam Anderson eyes a 2026 campaign

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

After winning a second term Tuesday, state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, has opened a campaign account to seek re-election in 2026, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Anderson became the first incumbent House Republican to open an account for 2026, though seven Democrats have taken the step.

Anderson, who was first elected in 2022, received 58.8 percent of the vote Tuesday as he defeated Democrat Kelly Johnson in Pinellas County’s House District 57.

The Democrats who have opened accounts for 2026 are Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee; Rep. Rita Harris, D-Orlando; Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach; Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland; Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach; and Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens.

Also, 14 incumbent senators have opened accounts for 2026.