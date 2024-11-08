Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Adam Anderson eyes a 2026 campaign

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After winning a second term Tuesday, state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, has opened a campaign account to seek re-election in 2026, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Anderson became the first incumbent House Republican to open an account for 2026, though seven Democrats have taken the step.

Anderson, who was first elected in 2022, received 58.8 percent of the vote Tuesday as he defeated Democrat Kelly Johnson in Pinellas County’s House District 57.

The Democrats who have opened accounts for 2026 are Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee; Rep. Rita Harris, D-Orlando; Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach; Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland; Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach; and Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens.

Also, 14 incumbent senators have opened accounts for 2026.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 8, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Company appeals judge’s decision on Florida’s lab-grown meat law. While...

Hurricane Rafael meanders; Florida should expect rain from another area that could develop

Moisture will arrive in Florida late this weekend, and this...

Veterans Affairs is reaching out to women veterans at Tampa International Airport

The VA is reaching out to women Veterans who are...

Duke Energy
Duke Energy Florida plans to ask that customers pay its hurricane costs of $1.1-1.3 billion

Duke plans to ask the Florida Public Service Commission to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday 🎶 This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🎶 Tune in for an interview & great music Ft. Rod Picott! Tune in for an interview & live music from Rod Picott! A former construction worker turned award-winning songwriter, Picott has released 12 albums & authored poetry collections & stories. Watch live on Facebook or listen via 88.5 on your radio dial or the #WMNF app! Don’t miss it! 🎤 #RodPicott #WMNF #LiveMusicShowcase #Nashville 🗳️ Today is the day! Our amazing crew at WMNF is showing up to the polls! How about you? 🌟 Send in your photos to communications@wmnf.org with your voting stickers — we want to see our listeners rocking the vote! 📸💪 Let's celebrate this historic election together! #RockTheVote #WMNF #YourVoteCounts #CommunityPower #ElectionDay #DemocracyInAction We mourn the passing of a true music legend, Quincy Jones, who left us yesterday at the age of 91. Quincy’s remarkable career spanned seven decades, reshaping jazz, pop, film, and everything in between. He brought us iconic albums, unforgettable melodies, and a profound legacy of musical innovation. With 28 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Legend Award, he was one of the most honored and respected figures in music history. Quincy’s influence and talent bridged generations, and his contributions will live on. Rest in peace, Quincy Jones, and thank you for the music that changed our world. #rip #legend #quincyjones 🎶 This Friday on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase: Tune in for Lauris Vidal, part of the stellar lineup from Heatwave 2009! Experience his energetic Florida folk, blending drums, guitars, and handmade instruments, and help celebrate his first album in 14 years, Horribly Good Times! Watch live on Facebook, 88.5 FM, or the WMNF app! #LiveMusic #WMNF #FloridaFolk #folkmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: