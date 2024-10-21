HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
All about bats with Shannon Carnevale and Tom West

Posted on by Grace Behnke
Brazilian free-tailed bat, Tadarida brasiliensis. Photo courtesy of carloshrussi/iNaturalist

Join Tanja and Anni to discuss everything about bats with experts Shannon Carnevale and Tom West. Shannon Carnevale is an Extension Agent in Polk County, FL, where she leads the Natural Resources and Conservation Extension program addressing issues related to watershed ecology & restoration, invasive plant management, and forest resource management.  Tom West is the District Manager of TruTech Wildlife Service’s Tampa Bay team. He also holds a certificate in entomology.

Topics discussed:

-debunking common myths about bats… are they really spooky?

-types of bats in Florida and their habitats and behaviors

-the bat’s role in ecology

-how to know and what to do if there are bats in your home

-the benefits of bats for humans

and more!

Visit Shannon’s website to learn more about her and her work and find Tom West at his company’s website TruTech Wildlife Service.

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.

 

 

