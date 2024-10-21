All about bats with Shannon Carnevale and Tom West

Brazilian free-tailed bat, Tadarida brasiliensis. Photo courtesy of carloshrussi/iNaturalist

Join Tanja and Anni to discuss everything about bats with experts Shannon Carnevale and Tom West. Shannon Carnevale is an Extension Agent in Polk County, FL, where she leads the Natural Resources and Conservation Extension program addressing issues related to watershed ecology & restoration, invasive plant management, and forest resource management. Tom West is the District Manager of TruTech Wildlife Service’s Tampa Bay team. He also holds a certificate in entomology.

Topics discussed:

-debunking common myths about bats… are they really spooky?

-types of bats in Florida and their habitats and behaviors

-the bat’s role in ecology

-how to know and what to do if there are bats in your home

-the benefits of bats for humans

and more!

Visit Shannon’s website to learn more about her and her work and find Tom West at his company’s website TruTech Wildlife Service.

