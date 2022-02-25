“All History Matters” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Maya Angelou once said, “Won’t it be wonderful when black history and native American history and Jewish history and all of U.S. history is taught from one book. Just U.S. history.”

February is National Black History month and serves as both a celebration and reminder that Black History and Culture is an integral part of American History.

Since February 1926, there has been a celebration of Black American History in American.However, this celebration is not without its critics and skeptics. While everyone may not agree with Black History Month, there are still many reasons why a lot of people think that it is still relevant to celebrate.

On Morning Energy we will be doing our part to celebrate Black History Month while also exploring why “All History Matters”.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!