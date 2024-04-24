All members of the Florida congressional delegation have qualified to be on the 2024 ballot

a "Vote Here" sign in Orlando, during the 2008 election. Photo by Erik (HASH) Hersman via Flickr

All of the 28 members of Florida’s congressional delegation as of Wednesday have qualified for re-election, with 10 already set to face primary challengers.

The qualifying period for congressional races ends Friday at noon.

According to the state Division of Elections’ website, primary contests are in place for Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as well as Republican U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn, Kat Cammack, Cory Mills, Bill Posey, Daneil Webster, Vern Buchanan, Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar.

Challengers to Laurel Lee

Republican U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee also drew a challenge from James Judge in District 15, which includes parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. Judge had initially filed to challenge Congressman Gus Bilirakis in District 12, but shifted after former President Donald Trump called on “any great MAGA” challengers to run against Lee. Lee backed Gov. Ron DeSantis in his White House bid but switched her support to Trump after DeSantis bowed out of the race in January. Judge is a Tampa native who served in the Iraq war. “Reporting for duty, Mr. President,” Judge posted on his website.

Challengers to Eddie Speir

Meanwhile, Eddie Speir has qualified to challenge Buchanan in District 16, which includes Manatee and Sarasota counties. Speir, a founder of a private Christian school in Bradenton, was appointed in January as a New College trustee by DeSantis. The Florida Senate, however, did not confirm Speir’s appointment although the governor’s other six trustee selections were approved.